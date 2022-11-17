Report: Manchester City Withdrew From Cristiano Ronaldo Deal Despite Interview Claims

When it was reported last year that Manchester City were interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the club, it caused quite a stir.

It appeared that the deal was close to completion when there was a u-turn and the then Juventus striker moved to his former club and City's bitter rivals Manchester United.

At the time, it was unclear if this was down to Ronaldo snubbing The Cityzens in favour of his former employers, or if this was a decision made by Man City themselves.

And in his recent blockbuster interview, in which he attacked the Red Devils, the Portugal international claimed that he indeed did turn City down for a move to the red half of Manchester.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The interview, which was conducted by Piers Morgan sent shockwaves around the footballing world as Ronaldo revealed he felt he had been 'betrayed' by his club and said he had 'no respect' for his manager Erik Ten Hag.

The source of this feeling of betrayal, Ronaldo claims, is due to him feeling as if he is being 'forced' out of the club. However, many slammed the interview and were keen to point out that the forward was desperate to leave the club this summer- contradicting his claims that he is being pushed out of the exit door.

His claim regarding City has also been questioned for its validity, with many believing it was the Sky Blues who decided against signing Ronaldo, not the player himself.

And this train of thought has now been backed up by Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail. The Mail's correspondent says that eyebrows were 'raised' at City upon hearing Ronaldo's claims and that it doesn't align with their 'recollection' of the saga.

Keegan revealed he has been told that the decision to withdraw from the deal was City's, not his.

With benefit of hindsight, it would seem that this was the correct decision for The Cityzens to make. While the 37-year-old did have a positive season for Man United last season in terms of his goalscoring numbers, City ultimately didn't need him.

Pep Guardiola's men ended the season as Premier League champions once again and the decision to not sign a striker last season allowed them to bring Erling Haaland to the club this window.

Signing Haaland, who's output has been nothing short of remarkable thus far, is a much smarter long-term signing. There is no doubt Ronaldo is nearing the end of his career, while the Norwegian is just 22 years old and outperforming the veteran forward.

This is before you even take into account the Portugal man's attitude problems and the negative attention he can draw to the club- as has been evidenced this week. It's fair to say that City have definitely come out of the saga in a better place for not signing the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.

Ultimately, even if Ronaldo's claims are true- they shouldn't concern City fans. If he turned the club down, they have dodged a bullet.

Instead, the Sky Blues signed a striker who in this day and age is simply a better player, while Ronaldo moved to a club that finished sixth and had to watch The Cityzens secure yet another league title.

If it was the club's decision to pull out of the deal then Txiki Begiristain & co deserve massive credit for resisting the temptation to sign a striker last season, which led to the club landing Haaland.