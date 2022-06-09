Skip to main content

Manchester City Women Sign Laia Aleixandri From Atletico Madrid

Manchester City women have made a second signing in as many days as they have announced the arrival of young defender Laia Aleixandri on a free.

This signing comes not long after Leila Ouahabi was confirmed to be coming to Manchester.

Laia Aleixandri

Aleixandri in action 

The 21-year-old who is predominantly a centre back but can also play as a right-back has joined from Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal.

She has chosen to wear the number four on the back of her shirt.

In 2017 Atletico Madrid signed her from Barcelona's academy and in her years at the club, Aleixandri made 48 appearances winning two league titles.

Laia Aleixandri

Aleixandri celebrating

She made her international debut in 2019 and she also scored in her first outing for her country since then the defender has gone on to make another nine appearances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Also in 2020, she was named by UEFA as one of the 10 most promising young players in Europe.

On joining City Aleixandri said: "Manchester City is a very big club with top players and staff, and I believe this is the best move for me to make.

“This is a team who likes to play with the ball and with an offensive style, and that suits me personally.

“My dream here is to win a lot of titles and to improve as a player with the help of my new teammates.”

Head coach Gareth Taylor has had his say on the signing: "Having such a talented young player as Laia join our team is a real coup for us as a Club.

“Even though she is only 21, she has an incredible amount of experience under her belt for both club and country so far and it is so exciting to think about what is to come from her in the future."

Read More Manchester City Coverage

pep
News

Pep Guardiola's influence runs deep in Manchester City's Academy

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Sterling x Pep Cover 3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bayern Munich are tempted to raid Manchester City again

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Grealish England training 2
News

Jack Grealish Uses Platform to Become Special Olympics GB Ambassador

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Bernardo vs Sporting Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Is a Big Fan Of Manchester City Star Midfielder

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Bazunu cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gavin Buzunu Set For Southampton Move

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United Expecting Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips approach

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Everton Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Position-Shift in Potential Manchester City Exit

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Jesus vs Peterborough Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Emerge as a Possible Destination For Manchester City Forward

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago