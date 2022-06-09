Manchester City Women Sign Laia Aleixandri From Atletico Madrid

Manchester City women have made a second signing in as many days as they have announced the arrival of young defender Laia Aleixandri on a free.

This signing comes not long after Leila Ouahabi was confirmed to be coming to Manchester.

Aleixandri in action IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 21-year-old who is predominantly a centre back but can also play as a right-back has joined from Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal.

She has chosen to wear the number four on the back of her shirt.

In 2017 Atletico Madrid signed her from Barcelona's academy and in her years at the club, Aleixandri made 48 appearances winning two league titles.

Aleixandri celebrating IMAGO / NurPhoto

She made her international debut in 2019 and she also scored in her first outing for her country since then the defender has gone on to make another nine appearances.

Also in 2020, she was named by UEFA as one of the 10 most promising young players in Europe.

On joining City Aleixandri said: "Manchester City is a very big club with top players and staff, and I believe this is the best move for me to make.

“This is a team who likes to play with the ball and with an offensive style, and that suits me personally.

“My dream here is to win a lot of titles and to improve as a player with the help of my new teammates.”

Head coach Gareth Taylor has had his say on the signing: "Having such a talented young player as Laia join our team is a real coup for us as a Club.

“Even though she is only 21, she has an incredible amount of experience under her belt for both club and country so far and it is so exciting to think about what is to come from her in the future."

Read More Manchester City Coverage