Manchester City Women Squad Numbers Announced After Ellen White’s Retirement
Manchester City have released their women’s team squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign on the back of the news regarding Ellen White's retirement from football.
Twenty-four hours after Manchester City and England striker Ellen White announced her retirement from football at the age the 33, The Cityzens revealed the new squad numbers for the upcoming Barclays Women's Super League campaign, which gets under against Arsenal on Sunday 11th September at the Academy Stadium which is live on Sky Sports Football.
Gareth Taylor and his staff have brought several new faces through the door during the current transfer window, with a few moving on to new clubs, meaning a slight change to last season's squad list.
England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck takes the No. 1 shirt following Karen Bardsley’s retirement after eight years with Manchester City, with winger Lauren Hemp taking up No. 11.
Leila Ouahabi takes on the No. 15 jersey vacated by Hemp, while Deyna Castellanos will wear No. 10 following the departure of Georgia Stanway to Bayern Munich.
The complete squad numbers list is below:
1 Ellie ROEBUCK
2 Kerstin CASPARIJ
3 Demi STOKES
4 Laia ALEIXANDRI
5 Alex GREENWOOD
6 Steph HOUGHTON
7 Laura COOMBS
8 Mary FOWLER
9 Chloe KELLY
10 Deyna CASTELLANOS
11 Lauren HEMP
12 Filippa ANGELDAHL
13 Hayley RASO
14 Esme MORGAN
15 Leila OUAHABI
17 Vicky LOSADA
21 Khadija SHAW
22 Sandy MACIVER
24 Keira WALSH
30 Ruby MACE
33 Alanna KENNEDY
35 Khiara KEATING
41 Julie BLAKSTAD
Mary Fowler gets the No. 8 after another club legend announced she would be leaving the club at the end of her contract with Jill Scott, also telling her retirement from football just a day after Ellen White.
Scott, a founding member of Manchester City's first professional side, made 194 appearances for The Cityzens, helping the Women's team to eight major trophies, including three Women's FA Cups and one Women's Super League title.