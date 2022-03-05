Skip to main content

Manchester City Women Star Reveals 'Encouraging' Messages of Support From Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Women star Bunny Shaw has discussed the key role played by Raheem Sterling in her career and how he is always available to offer advice.

Since his switch to Manchester City in 2015, Raheem Sterling has blossomed into a role model, both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, the England international has made his much-maligned £49 million price tag look like a bargain over the years, emerging as one of the most devastating wingers in the world under Pep Guardiola’s watchful eye.

Off the pitch, the Kingston-born forward has been renowned for opening the football world’s eye to major issues within the game and making major contributions aimed towards community development.

Manchester City Women’s superstar Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has shed light on how Sterling has helped her personally improve as a player.

Bunny Shaw celebrates at Goodison Park

Raheem Sterling in action

I remember in the summer, I would message him and ask him like, ‘Yo’, and we would joke around and stuff like that," she revealed in an interview with Florence Lloyd-Hughes of the Athletic.

"Even on days football is not going the way I want it to, I always call him and ask him for advice, and ask him, ’What do you think? How can I improve?’. He’s always there, always open to giving me advice and encouraging me."

Shaw continued, "He always talks about just staying active and staying in the game. It’s not always about scoring and assisting. 

"You can also make an impact in terms of fighting to win a ball or slide-tackling, always staying active and reliable, and being there for your team-mates

With Raheem Sterling’s rise to the top for both club and country over the years, it is inspiring to see him impart his wisdom to a driven Bunny Shaw who is known to always strive for excellence.

Manchester City Women Star Reveals 'Encouraging' Messages of Support From Raheem Sterling

