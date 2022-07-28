Skip to main content

Manchester City Women's Star Ellen White Reflects On Euros Journey Following Semi-Final Win

Manchester City's Ellen White is already England women's all-time top goal scorer and is hoping to add winning the Euros to her list of achievements. The 33-year-old has had a tough tournament in terms of goal scoring, having only netted twice in the competition, but her overall contribution to the team has been clear to see. 

Following the Lionesses win against Sweden, the City striker was clearly filled with emotion. The tears in White's eyes were clear to see after the final whistle as she celebrated the monumental achievement with her supporters. 

Via Mancity.com, speaking after the game White shared how she was feeling after reaching the final. She said: "I wear my heart on my sleeve – I think everyone knows how much I love playing for England and being part of this group."

“All of the emotion came out. It’s just so special to be part of this group – the players we have, the talent, the depth…

“It’s a real family and we’ve really grown, especially since Sarina (Wiegman) has come in. For the whole group, it’s been an incredible journey.

“I feel very proud to be in this group. We want everyone to be so proud of this team.”

While she may not have been England's main source of goals so far in the tournament, White has been incredibly effective in pressing opposition defences and doing the 'dirty work' to tire the opposition back-line out. This means that when the exciting Alessia Russo does enter the fray she is likely to have a big impact, thanks to the work done by the veteran striker. 

However, being just two goals short of breaking Wayne Rooney's all-time England record, the experienced striker may be even happier if she can have a goalscoring impact in the final. 

The Lionesses will now face Germany in the final, following their 2-1 victory against France today. The final is set to take place this Sunday and is likely to have a large City influence, with White, Keira Walsh and Lauren Hemp all being regular starters for England so far in the tournament. 

