    • November 2, 2021
    Man City 'Working On' Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement for 'Years' - Candidate 'Knows' Etihad Officials 'Like' Him

    Manchester City have reportedly been 'working on' a potential successor to Pep Guardiola for 'years', according to the information of one journalist speaking this week.
    Author:

    Despite Manchester City's Catalan coach having only committed his future to the Etihad Stadium just over 12 months ago, talk is starting to intensify over which current manager could take over from the former Barcelona boss.

    At present, Pep Guardiola has just one season remaining on his current Manchester City deal - following the conclusion of the ongoing 2021/2022 campaign.

    As such, recent reports have been throwing several names into the mix as to who Etihad officials could turn to in the coming years, with one particular manager being ever-present in various reports.

    Most recently, Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times has sat down for a discussion with Duncan Castles on the latest edition of the Transfer Window podcast, and the future of one Premier League manager was analysed.

    That manager is current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers - who has been mentioned as a possible successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

    However, the Old Trafford club will seemingly not have a free run at the Foxes coach, should they identify him as their primary target, with Manchester City waiting in the wings in the event of Rodgers wanting a new, greater challenge in the game.

    On the subject of Manchester City and their interest in Rodgers, Northcroft explains, "Manchester City have been working on Brendan Rodgers for years. He's been on their list for years."

    "He (Rodgers) knows that they like him, they let him know that they like him on the basis that if we ever come to change Pep Guardiola, or when Pep leaves, we'd be interested in you."

    For the moment, Pep Guardiola and those in various positions above him in the Manchester City hierarchy seem settled on the former Barcelona coach as the man to take them forward.

    With all of the domestic trophies in England having been secured by Guardiola during his time at the club, the Champions League very much remains the focus for all parties in the final season and a half of his existing contract.

    Man City 'Working On' Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement for 'Years' - Candidate 'Knows' Etihad Officials 'Like' Him

