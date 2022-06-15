Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City Youngster Yan Couto Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

20-year-old Brazilian youth international Yan Couto has been nominated for Tuttosport’s Golden Boy 2022 award, following a successful loan spell at Portuguese side Braga.

Also amongst the nominees are Liverpool's Harvey Elliot, Leeds' Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo of Manchester United. 

imago1003229399h

The youngster netted one goal and provided three assists in the Liga Portugal this season.

Despite being seen as a full back the Brazilian was deployed predominantly as a right midfielder or as an attacking wingback, with Braga opting use a back three regularly this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The question now is whether Pep Guardiola will choose to keep Couto in the City squad next season as a backup option or whether he will be loaned out again next season to aid his development.

Couto’s spell at Braga is his second consecutive season spent out on loan, having spent the season prior to last on loan at Spanish second division club Girona, who are members of the City football group.

Couto’s chances of breaking into the first team seem unlikely given that Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo stand in his way.

Couto's preference is to return to Braga on loan next season but with an ageing Walker picking up more injuries and Cancelo preferred on the left, he could be a good backup option at right back.  

Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1012630471h
News

Report: Manchester City's Phil Foden full of Academy Praise

By Alex Caddick17 minutes ago
Bazunu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Transfer Package With Southampton For Gavin Bazunu

By Elliot Thompson30 minutes ago
Gundogan Germany Penality
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Thrash Italy 5-2 In Nations League

By Jake Mahon44 minutes ago
Javier Tebas
News

La Liga File Financial FairPlay Complaint Against Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Edge Closer To Securing England International Kalvin Phillips

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
stones
News

Manchester City's John Stones sent off in England's Hungary Humiliation

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Jess Park
News

Jess Park Signs New Contract With Manchester City Women

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
David Raum being challenged by John Stones
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Line up Move for Hoffenheim Defender David Raum

By Matt Skinner16 hours ago