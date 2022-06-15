Manchester City Youngster Yan Couto Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

20-year-old Brazilian youth international Yan Couto has been nominated for Tuttosport’s Golden Boy 2022 award, following a successful loan spell at Portuguese side Braga.

Also amongst the nominees are Liverpool's Harvey Elliot, Leeds' Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo of Manchester United.

The youngster netted one goal and provided three assists in the Liga Portugal this season.

Despite being seen as a full back the Brazilian was deployed predominantly as a right midfielder or as an attacking wingback, with Braga opting use a back three regularly this season.

The question now is whether Pep Guardiola will choose to keep Couto in the City squad next season as a backup option or whether he will be loaned out again next season to aid his development.

Couto’s spell at Braga is his second consecutive season spent out on loan, having spent the season prior to last on loan at Spanish second division club Girona, who are members of the City football group.

Couto’s chances of breaking into the first team seem unlikely given that Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo stand in his way.

Couto's preference is to return to Braga on loan next season but with an ageing Walker picking up more injuries and Cancelo preferred on the left, he could be a good backup option at right back.

