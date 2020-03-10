City Xtra
Brazilian starlet set to travel with Man City first team on pre-season tour

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City's new signing Yan Couto will be playing in the first team during the pre-season tour. The 17-year-old defender will be observed by the coaches during this time in order to see how he fits into the squad, according to Simon Bajkowski from the MEN. 

Couto had the attention of City talent scouts for over two years, and became one of the primary transfer targets when he was named in Brazil's U-17 World Cup-winning squad last year. As per the reports, Barcelona FC were also keen on acquiring the young talent and were in advance negotiations with Coritiba. 

However, it was Pep Guardiola who proved pivotal in this long-term deal. Couto was spotted at Etihad during the first Manchester derby of the season; with club officials wanting to have a closer look at the Brazilian. That's when Guardiola spoke with him and followed that chat with yet another influential one in January when Couto had arrived for his medical. 

Couto is yet to enter the senior locker room, but he will be in the squad that will play in the pre-season tour in summer. Based on his performance in those games, his role in the next season will be determined by the coaches. 

While playing for his national side in the U17 World Cup, Couto made a good impression with both his defensive and offensive skills. The right-back displayed good control with the ball during counter-attacks multiple times while also creating more chances than any other defender. 

