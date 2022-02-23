Manchester City Yet to Open Talks With Riyad Mahrez Over Contract Renewal as Expiry Date Looms

Manchester City have not yet held contract renewal talks with Riyad Mahrez and his representatives, according to a new report, after it emerged that the Premier League leaders are confident on tying down the winger to a fresh deal this season.

With 18 goals and seven assists to his name in 30 appearances across all competitions so far, Riyad Mahrez has emerged as one of Manchester City’s standout performers this season once again.

It was reported this week that the in-form Algerian would be ‘very keen’ to commit his future at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal at the Etihad Stadium set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no intentions of losing his talismanic forward anytime soon, and hopes that Mahrez will commit his future to the Premier League champions for the years to come.

However, the situation has been deemed as being not as straightforward as it seems, with a new report claiming that contract talks regarding the 31-year-old attacker are not as advanced as being made out to be at present.

According to the latest information provided by Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, it is claimed that ‘no discussions’ have been conducted to extend Riyad Mahrez’s contract at Manchester City as of yet.

It is worth noting that the former Leicester City man's contract situation is not the only case that needs addressing by the club, with uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at the Etihad Stadium.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City ahead of what could be a telling few months in negotiating a new contract.

