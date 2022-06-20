Report: Manchester City Youngster James McAtee 'Expecting' To Be Involved In First Team
Young Manchester City midfielder is set to be involved more in the sky blues' fist team next season, it has been reported. The news comes as Pep Guardiola looks to fill the space that may potentially be left with Raheem Sterling's departure.
McAtee is very highly thought of at City, but as of yet has struggled to really break into their first team. The 20-year-old was only brought off the bench twice in the sky blues' title winning side last season, but a report has stated he is likely to be more involved next season.
Despite his lack of game-time with the senior team, McAtee has continued to impress at youth level. The midfielder bagged 18 goals and provided 7 assists in 23 Premier League Two games last season: an eyewatering 25 goal contributions in 23 games, all while playing in midfield.
Read More
These performances look to have been enough to convince Pep Guardiola to integrate the youngster more within the first team. The Athletic are reporting today that McAtee is likely to be involved more heavily next season.
The report states that "both McAtee and City are expecting first-team involvement next season." The Athletic also say that although McAtee is a midfielder, he is likely to break into the team as a winger in a similar manner to Phil Foden and Cole Palmer before him.
McAtee has been subject to interest from Leeds but with City keen to integrate the youngster into the first team it seems likely that he will remain in Manchester. If he can fit into the first team as easily as his predecessor Foden then McAtee will have a bright future ahead of him with the Cityzens.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer