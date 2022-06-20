Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Youngster James McAtee 'Expecting' To Be Involved In First Team

Young Manchester City midfielder is set to be involved more in the sky blues' fist team next season, it has been reported. The news comes as Pep Guardiola looks to fill the space that may potentially be left with Raheem Sterling's departure. 

McAtee is very highly thought of at City, but as of yet has struggled to really break into their first team. The 20-year-old was only brought off the bench twice in the sky blues' title winning side last season, but a report has stated he is likely to be more involved next season. 

McAtee vs Sporting Home 2

Despite his lack of game-time with the senior team, McAtee has continued to impress at youth level. The midfielder bagged 18 goals and provided 7 assists in 23 Premier League Two games last season: an eyewatering 25 goal contributions in 23 games, all while playing in midfield. 

These performances look to have been enough to convince Pep Guardiola to integrate the youngster more within the first team. The Athletic are reporting today that McAtee is likely to be involved more heavily next season. 

The report states that "both McAtee and City are expecting first-team involvement next season." The Athletic also say that although McAtee is a midfielder, he is likely to break into the team as a winger in a similar manner to Phil Foden and Cole Palmer before him. 

McAtee has been subject to interest from Leeds but with City keen to integrate the youngster into the first team it seems likely that he will remain in Manchester. If he can fit into the first team as easily as his predecessor Foden then McAtee will have a bright future ahead of him with the Cityzens. 

