Man City Youngster Nominated Within Final-60 For 2021 Golden Boy Award

One Manchester City player has been included in the final 60 nominations for the prestigious 2021 Golden Boy award.

Established in 2003 by Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Golden Boy is an annual award given by various representatives of numerous newspapers across Europe who select the most impressive young footballer - under 21 years of age - across the preceding calendar year.

Previous winners of the award include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Aguero, with the most recent recipient of the award being Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Earlier this year, a list of 100 talented youngsters was devised, and in line with the selection process, that list has now been cut to 60 names - and Manchester City have a player nominated for the 2021 edition of the prestigious award.

The 60 names remaining in contention for the 2021 Golden Boy award has come to fruition, and notably for Manchester City supporters, youngster Jayden Braaf's name is on the list.

The 18-year-old Dutch winger spent the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign out on loan at Serie A club Udinese and his performances for the Italian outfit have seen the Dutchman warrant a nomination for the award.

Jayden Braaf is a promising talent held in high regard, however, Braaf only managed to muster a mere four appearances for Udinese before having his loan spell curtailed by injury.

Despite only making four appearances for the Udine side, Braaf did manage to record one goal whilst in Italy, and Braaf being nominated for the award appears to indicate that the winger possesses real potential.

Despite being nominated for the award, Jayden Braaf faces stiff competition from the likes of Jude Bellingham and Pedri - two of the most highly-rated young players in world football, and appears to be unlikely to win the award.

However, whilst Jayden Braaf winning the award seems improbable owing to his lack of game in comparison to many of his fellow nominees, it is nevertheless an accomplishment to be named alongside some of Europe’s most talented youngsters and is a testament to Braaf’s ability.

