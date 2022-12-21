Manchester City Youngster Rico Lewis Is In Contention To Face Liverpool

Rico Lewis has had a breakthrough season so far for Manchester City having played seven games in all competitions for the Premier League Champions.

He has had game time in every competition so far for City with the 18-year-old right back even getting a goal in the Champions League against Sevilla in the last group match.

Now he is hoping to get some more senior action as Manchester City host Liverpool in the League Cup for their first game since the end of the World Cup.

Lewis may get the nod depending on how long Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo have been back in training due to the pair both getting to the quarter-finals in Qatar so the likelihood is that the pair have yet to come back.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis wants the Mo Salah challenge

The youngster started the last game in the League Cup against 'Big Six' rivals Chelsea and he could be set for another huge step in his career with Liverpool in town.

Speaking with MEN he was asked if it would be the biggest game of his career and he said: "Definitely, against one of the biggest teams in the world at the moment. It would be a brilliant game to be playing in.

"It will be big. I’ve got no clear if I play or not, I’d love to but it’s not my choice, it’s up to the manager, whatever he picks I’ll do."

