Manchester City Youngster Set to Join Championship Side on Loan Until the End of the Season

Championship side Swansea City are close to completing a loan deal for Manchester City's Finley Burns, as per a new report.

At just 18 years of age, Finley Burns looks like one of the most promising youngsters emerging from the Manchester City academy.

So much so, that the English defender was entrusted by Pep Guardiola to make his senior debut this season, starting in the club's 6-1 win against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

However, with the Sky Blues having the best defensive record in the Premier League in the current campaign, breaking into the first-team looks next to impossible for the prodigious centre-back at present.

As a result, the youngster has been linked with a loan switch to gain some valuable experience.

According to a report by BBC Sport, Finley Burns is set to sign for Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Championship side could prove to be the perfect destination for Burns to develop, with the second tier of English football having a brilliant track record of readying players for Premier League football.

The talented defender has been dominant in youth football, leading the City under-23s backline as they look on course to retain their title.

However, senior football is a completely different kettle of fish and a potential move to the Welsh side could take the player’s development to another level.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola’s side have one of the best defences in Europe, with an enviable roster of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Ake at their disposal.

A loan move to the Championship could prove to be the first step in Finley Burns’ journey of getting closer to his dream of becoming a first-team regular for Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra