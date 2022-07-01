Skip to main content

Manchester City Youngsters Feature As England Win Under 19 Euro Championship

There has been football to enjoy this summer with the under 19 European Championships taking place with England beating Israel 3-1 after extra time to win the whole thing for the second time in five years.

England had to come from behind against Italy in the semi-final beating them 2-1 and they had to do the same thing again in the final as Israel took the lead in the opening five minutes through Oscar Gloch.

England under 19's

England under 19's

The young England side were still losing at half-time however it did not take long as the youthful lions equalised through City defender Callum Doyle who prodded the ball home from close ranger after a corner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa scored the goal in extra time on the 107th minute to give England the lead.

Doyle then made another massive contribution as he headed the ball off the line denying Israel a equaliser with seven minutes to go.

Liam Delap, one of Manchester City's brightest young sparks, helped put the cherry on top of the final.

The striker was substituted on in the additional 30 minutes and he made sure England were the Champions as he went on a monstrous run forcing the goalkeeper in a save before Aaron Ramsey scored the winner.

England look set to have a good future with some City players set to be stars in a few years time.

De Bruyne
News

Erling Haaland Price Revealed in Fantasy Football For The New Campaign

By Elliot Thompson55 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea And Manchester City Agree A Fee For Winger Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Waiting To Sell One More Player Before Submitting Bid For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Fowler_2
News

Former Manchester City Striker Robbie Fowler Gives Verdict On Erling Haaland Vs Darwin Nunez

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Kalvin Phillips Currently Undergoing His Medical Ahead Of Manchester City Transfer From Leeds United

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
imago1012398789h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Premier League Rivals Put on Alert as Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations Continue

By Matt Skinner11 hours ago
Bernardo Silva is expected to stay
Features/Opinions

On This Day in 2017: Bernardo Silva Signed From AS Monaco for £45Million

By Matt Skinner12 hours ago
Riyad Mahrez against Real Madrid
Transfer Rumours

Report: Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City In Talks Over New Three-Year Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago