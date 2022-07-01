Manchester City Youngsters Feature As England Win Under 19 Euro Championship

There has been football to enjoy this summer with the under 19 European Championships taking place with England beating Israel 3-1 after extra time to win the whole thing for the second time in five years.

England had to come from behind against Italy in the semi-final beating them 2-1 and they had to do the same thing again in the final as Israel took the lead in the opening five minutes through Oscar Gloch.

England under 19's IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The young England side were still losing at half-time however it did not take long as the youthful lions equalised through City defender Callum Doyle who prodded the ball home from close ranger after a corner.

Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa scored the goal in extra time on the 107th minute to give England the lead.

Doyle then made another massive contribution as he headed the ball off the line denying Israel a equaliser with seven minutes to go.

Liam Delap, one of Manchester City's brightest young sparks, helped put the cherry on top of the final.

The striker was substituted on in the additional 30 minutes and he made sure England were the Champions as he went on a monstrous run forcing the goalkeeper in a save before Aaron Ramsey scored the winner.

England look set to have a good future with some City players set to be stars in a few years time.