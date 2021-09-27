September 27, 2021
Man City's 21-man Travelling Squad vs PSG Revealed

Pep Guardiola has selected a 21-man squad to travel to Paris on Monday evening, ahead of the Champions League group stage clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester City will be looking to continue their run of impressive form, coming into the clash against the Ligue 1 giants off an impressive and dominant 1-0 victory over the reigning European champions Chelsea.

Tuesday night's clash provides Pep Guardiola and his squad with a very different proposition however, as they look to challenge arguably the world's best attacking front-three in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

Ahead of the club's flight to the French capital on Monday evening, Pep Guardiola's 21-man squad for the game has been confirmed in a club statement.

As confirmed by Manchester City on their website, Pep Guardiola's 21-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, James McAtee

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez

The stand-out inclusions in Pep Guardiola's squad will undoubtedly be the two teenagers within the 21-man selection.

Both attacking midfielder James McAtee and his Manchester City academy teammate and left-back prospect Joshua Wilson-Esbrand will be with the team at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night.

The latter's impressive performance against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup has thrown him directly into the limelight, and Manchester City fans are hungry to see more of the talent in first-team action.

