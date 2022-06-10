Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte takes swipe at PFA snub

The 2022 Professional Football Association awards took place yesterday evening with honours and awards handed out the the Premier League's best over the last year. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was not included in the PFA team of the year and he made his displeasure known on Social Media.

Manchester City players had great success at the awards, Phil Foden won PFA Young Player for the year award or the second season in a row. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo were all named in the PFA team of the season. Kevin De Bruyne missed out on the PFA Player of the Year award to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Women's team also enjoyed great success as City's Lauren Hemp won the Young Player of the Year award for a recording-breaking 4th year in a row.

Despite Manchester City's success, Aymeric Laporte is seemingly unhappy with not being included in the PFA team of the season. The Spaniard took to his Instagram stories to post all of his stats and success. Including the likes of his passing accuracy, his amount of completed passes, goals scored as a defender and points earned in his first 100 Manchester City games.

Furthermore , the Centre-back posted a somewhat cheeky Twitter post this morning, using a GIF of ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, suggesting he can't understand why his presence isn't included in the PFA Team of the Year. Should he of made the team?

Read More Manchester City Coverage