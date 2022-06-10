Skip to main content

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte takes swipe at PFA snub

The 2022 Professional Football Association awards took place yesterday evening with honours and awards handed out the the Premier League's best over the last year. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was not included in the PFA team of the year and he made his displeasure known on Social Media.

Manchester City players had great success at the awards, Phil Foden won PFA Young Player for the year award or the second season in a row. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo were all named in the PFA team of the season. Kevin De Bruyne missed out on the PFA Player of the Year award to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

IMAGO / PA Images

IMAGO / PA Images

The Women's team also enjoyed great success as City's Lauren Hemp won the Young Player of the Year award for a recording-breaking 4th year in a row.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite Manchester City's success, Aymeric Laporte is seemingly unhappy with not being included in the PFA team of the season. The Spaniard took to his Instagram stories to post all of his stats and success. Including the likes of his passing accuracy, his amount of completed passes, goals scored as a defender and points earned in his first 100 Manchester City games.

Furthermore , the Centre-back posted a somewhat cheeky Twitter post this morning, using a GIF of ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, suggesting he can't understand why his presence isn't included in the PFA Team of the Year. Should he of made the team?

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Foden x Jesus vs Leeds Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: AC Milan Show Interest In Gabriel Jesus

By Elliot Thompson10 minutes ago
Gundogan vs Villa Home 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan considering Future Move

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Manchester City s Raheem Sterling (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Transfer Rumours

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri Could be an Option for Pep Guardiola

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Lauren Hemp
News

Lauren Hemp Named The PFA Woman's Young Player Of The Year

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
De Bruyne
News

Three Manchester City Players Make The PFA Team Of The Season

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
foden
News

Manchester City's Phil Foden Wins PFA Young Player of the Year

By Alex Caddick18 hours ago
Sterling goal vs EVE.jfif
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea set to Join Race for Raheem Sterling

By Alex Caddick20 hours ago
Ko Itakura
Transfer Rumours

Report: Hoffenheim Show Interest In Signing Manchester City Centre back

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago