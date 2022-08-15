Skip to main content

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Not For Sale, Club Want Him To Stay

Manchester City want Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva to stay amid major Barcelona interest.

It has been a busy summer transfer window thus far for Manchester City, long-serving players such as Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have departed, with City bringing in Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and most recently Sergio Gomez to replace them respectively.

However, there is one transfer saga that has continued to prolong, and up until now, that is.

Despite their well-documented financial troubles, which even forced them to let go of Football Icon Lionel Messi, Barcelona have been signed 5 top players this window, and the club is keen on adding City's Bernardo Silva to that list.

The saga has now developed further, with Sky Sports reporting "Man City that want Bernardo Silva to stay, he is not for sale."

The Portuguese international has been a key player for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City since his arrival, and the Sky Blues are reportedly keen to keep hold of their maestro.

Bernardo Silva

Guardiola commented on Silva's situation prior to their opening fixture against West Ham, Via Sky Sports. The Spaniard said "I've said many times the desire of the player is the most important thing; I want people happy here trying to do it together. Of course

I would love for Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player in the dressing room for me, but I don't know what is going to happen. Honestly, I don't know."

He continued, "What is going to happen will happen and if he stays it's perfect, and if he has to leave it's because football is like this, the clubs have an agreement, the player has desires, and I am not the person to stop the desire of people."

Manchester City and Bernardo Silva next take to the field on Sunday, when they take on Newcastle United away from home.

Manchester CityBarcelona

imago1013711891h
