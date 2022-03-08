Skip to main content

One Manchester City Player Ran the Distance of the Etihad Stadium to Macclesfield Against Manchester United

The incredible amount of distance covered by Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva across both Premier League fixtures against Manchester United this season, has now been revealed.

While Bernardo Silva has garnered praise from fans and pundits alike for his impeccable displays this season, the Portuguese international has especially been hailed for his incredible showings in big games.

Against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to name just a few, the midfield maestro has been unplayable from the word 'go'.

After Manchester City’s latest 4-1 victory over local rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening, it was revealed that Bernardo Silva covered a staggering 25.3 kilometres (15.7 miles) across both derby games in the Premier League this season.

While the numbers are beyond belief at first glance, this is not the first time where the former AS Monaco man has covered such an incredible amount of ground.

In the 2018/19 Premier League season, Bernardo Silva infamously ran the most distance out of any player on the pitch against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium - clocking a ridiculous 13.7 kilometres, and breaking his own record of 13.65 kilometres set against Tottenham in the same campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To put his recent figures against Manchester United into perspective, Bernardo Silva could have run directly from the Etihad Stadium to Macclesfield, albeit spread across two separate 90 minute periods.

Screenshot 2022-03-08 at 15.09.10
imago1010412898h
imago1010413398h

The Portuguese midfielder is a unique hybrid of silk and steel, as he possesses the technical ability of a player such as David Silva, whilst also being blessed with the unstoppable engine of defensive midfield extraordinaire, Fernandinho.

After having a shout for being the Man of the Match in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford back in November with a goal that capped off an excellent performance, Manchester City’s number 20 was influential against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium as well.

Coming up trumps with a brilliant assist for Kevin De Bruyne’s opener, Bernardo Silva put in a tireless shift to lead Manchester City to a Premier League double over their arch nemesis.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010412898h
News

One Manchester City Player Ran the Distance of the Etihad Stadium to Macclesfield Against Manchester United

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 seconds ago
imago1010428615h
News

Kyle Walker Boasts that Manchester City Owed Manchester United the 4-1 Demolition Job

By Adam Booker53 minutes ago
Mahrez vs Pet Away
Transfer Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea Eyeing Riyad Mahrez Move Amid Uncertainty Over Manchester City Contract

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1010270368h
News

Roy Keane Surprises Relevant People at Manchester City With New Comments Following Kyle Walker Spat Last Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1009804438h
News

"I Would Love it!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Major Update on Fernandinho's Manchester City Future

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
News

"It's Very Difficult" - Ederson Expresses Oleksandr Zinchenko Concern With Joao Cancelo Unavailable for Champions League Tie

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1009987395h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Updates on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
Kyle Walker Spitting
News

"When A Player Does A Stupid Thing..." - Pep Guardiola Admits Kyle Walker Deserves Three-Game Champions League Suspension Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago