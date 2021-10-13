    • October 13, 2021
    Man City's Bernardo Silva Reveals Happiness at Success Achieved by Liverpool Star

    Bernardo Silva has discussed his friendship with Liverpool and Portugal international star Diogo Jota, admitting his happiness at the success achieved by the former Wolves forward.
    Bernardo Silva is one of several Portuguese internationals currently plying their trade in the English top-flight, and the three-time Premier League winner is joined at Manchester City by compatriots Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

    Away from the Etihad Stadium, many of Portugal’s top stars regularly perform across the division such as Ricardo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, and of course, five-time Ballon d’Or recipient Cristiano Ronaldo.

    This week, Bernardo Silva has discussed one of Manchester City’s title rivals' most potent attackers - admitting his happiness at the success achieved by his compatriot.

    Speaking exclusively with Football Daily, Bernardo Silva has discussed Portuguese teammate and Premier League rival Diogo Jota, who has recently established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

    "He's a nice guy, he's a friend of mine. We're both Portuguese, we know each other very well. It's nice to play against him."

    "When I first arrived in the Premier League, we didn't have a lot of Portuguese players, and now we have plenty. It's really nice to see our players at a very good level, and Jota at Liverpool - he's looking good.

    Silva added, “I'm happy for him. He's doing very well. It's always nice to see the guys on the pitch!"

    Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolves, and has impressed throughout his time with the Reds whilst his good form in the recent absence of Roberto Firmino has seen him stake his place for a regular starting berth in Liverpool’s frontline.

    Moreover, Bernardo Silva's comments regarding there being ‘plenty’ of Portuguese stars playing in the division is somewhat of an understatement, as 10 of the 24 players called up by Portugal for the ongoing international break currently play for Premier League clubs.

    A true testament to the continuous conveyor belt of talent coming out of Portugal.

