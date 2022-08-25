Manchester City's Champions League Group Revealed

Manchester City's Champions League group has been revealed, and there is a familiar for one of the new summer signings.

Erling Haaland will have been smiling watching the Champions League draw today, as Manchester City were drawn against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City fans will be content with their group, which has tough teams in it, but they have avoided any of the massive names.

Manchester City's Champions League group has been revealed. IMAGO / Revierfoto

Group G was the Group Manchester City were drawn into, and they are joined by Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen.

Erling Haaland will have his reunion against Borussia Dortmund, in a fixture that looks to be written in the stars.

Manchester City will play European royalty in Sevilla, who will be hoping to translate their Europa League success into the Champions League this season finally.

In the first meeting between the sides since February 2009, Manchester City will face Danish side FC Copenhagen. The Danish side have been drawn into Group G.

Pep Guardiola will recognise the task ahead of him, but will be confident his side can qualify from it. Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will be tough opponents, and Copenhagen could be a dark horse.

Liverpool were drawn in Group B with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers. Chelsea were drawn in Group E along with AC Milan, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur were drawn in Group E with Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon.

