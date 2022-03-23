Manchester City's Clash Against Liverpool Deemed 'High-Risk' With Visitor Allocation Automatically Reduced

Liverpool will travel to face Manchester City with fewer fans than hoped for the ‘title-deciding’ Premier League clash due to the fixture being ‘high-risk’.

In recent years, one of the fiercest rivalries in English football has been Manchester City and their North-West rivals, Liverpool.

The two big-hitters have challenged for and won the past four Premier League titles, with the Blues winning three of them.

This current campaign is no different, with things at the top of the table as tight as ever. Just one point separates the two, heading into the final nine Premier League fixtures.

One of the last nine is a mouth-watering clash between City and Liverpool themselves, which is due to be played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10th.

It has been revealed however that Liverpool will travel with fewer away fans than first hoped after the local Safety Advisory Group identified the match as a 'high-risk' fixture.

“Manchester City vs Liverpool has been designated as a high-risk fixture by the local Safety Advisory Group and as a result, the allocation of tickets available to Liverpool supporters has been automatically reduced.

"This allocation is consistent with other fixtures that have been designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group,” read an official statement on Liverpool’s website.

The ticket allocation now stands at 2,880 for the travelling red faithful, who will be hoping to go top of the table with a victory.

The reverse fixture between the two, which took place in October at Anfield, finished 2-2, with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne on the scoresheet for the Citizens.

