Manchester City's Cole Palmer Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer has been nominated for the 2022 golden boy award after an impressive breakout campaign during the 2021/22 season, as confirmed by Manchester City's official club website.

The announcement read, "The trophy, organised by Italian sports paper Tuttosport since its inception in 2003, sees votes cast for the top football player under the age of 21 currently active in Europe.

Palmer has enjoyed a truly memorable 12 months, seeing him make his Premier League and FA Cup debut, while also grabbing his first senior goal for City.

The 20-year-old went on to find the net in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in a breakthrough campaign and is now firmly established as a regular member of Pep Guardiola’s squad."

Palmer proved to be a highly successful academy graduate, winning back-to-back Premier League 2 titles with the Elite development squad.

Cole Palmer will be hoping to join former Manchester City players Sergio Aguero (2007), Mario Balotelli (2010), and the recently departed Raheem Sterling (2014), New addition Erling Haaland won the award whilst at Borussia Dortmund back in 2020.

The shortlist will further be condensed to a 40-man shortlist, before going to a 20-man shortlist at a later day, which will be the final shortlist.

Palmer has been sidelined with an injury post appearance against West Ham United, the Sky Blues' next take on Newcastle United this Sunday.

