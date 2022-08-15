Skip to main content

Manchester City's Cole Palmer Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

Young Manchester City playmaker Cole Palmer has been nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy Award.

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer has been nominated for the 2022 golden boy award after an impressive breakout campaign during the 2021/22 season, as confirmed by Manchester City's official club website.

The announcement read, "The trophy, organised by Italian sports paper Tuttosport since its inception in 2003, sees votes cast for the top football player under the age of 21 currently active in Europe.

Cole Palmer Pre Match

Palmer has enjoyed a truly memorable 12 months, seeing him make his Premier League and FA Cup debut, while also grabbing his first senior goal for City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 20-year-old went on to find the net in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in a breakthrough campaign and is now firmly established as a regular member of Pep Guardiola’s squad."

Palmer proved to be a highly successful academy graduate, winning back-to-back Premier League 2 titles with the Elite development squad.

Cole Palmer will be hoping to join former Manchester City players Sergio Aguero (2007), Mario Balotelli (2010), and the recently departed Raheem Sterling (2014), New addition Erling Haaland won the award whilst at Borussia Dortmund back in 2020.

The shortlist will further be condensed to a 40-man shortlist, before going to a 20-man shortlist at a later day, which will be the final shortlist.

Palmer has been sidelined with an injury post appearance against West Ham United, the Sky Blues' next take on Newcastle United this Sunday.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityNewcastle United

Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: West Brom Interested In Signing Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett27 minutes ago
Gundogan
News

Ilkay Gundogan Responds To Being Named New Manchester City Captain

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Official: Sergio Gomez Is Manchester City's Number 21

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Laporta
News

Report: Manchester City Annoyed About Barcelona's 'Dirty Tricks'

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Would Need A Replacement For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Want €100million For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Pep Guardiola
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Importance Of Manchester City's Winning Start

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Is Glad To Have Erling Haaland As 'Focal Point'

By Elliot Thompson8 hours ago