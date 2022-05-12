Skip to main content

Manchester City's Defensive Injury Crisis Grows to FIVE Players as Duo Sustain Problems Ahead of West Ham Clash

Pep Guardiola has been left sweating even more profusely ahead of the weekend's penultimate Premier League clash, as a Manchester City duo in defence both sustained injury concerns on Wednesday night.

With a trio of defenders already ruled out for the remainder of the season - namely Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Kyle Walker - Pep Guardiola was forced into naming a makeshift defensive line for their most recent Premier League tie with Wolves.

Veteran defensive midfielder Fernandinho was named alongside Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City's only fully-fit natural central defender - at the heart of a back-four at Molineux on Wednesday night.

While the pairing were largely untested during the contest, and Manchester City went on to secure a dominant 5-1 win on the road, both men left the field in the West Midlands with major injury concerns ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

imago1011940879h

As the match approached the hour mark at Molineux, Aymeric Laporte was involved in a clash that appeared to heavily jar his right knee, leaving the Spain international in plenty of discomfort as he was seen to by Manchester City medical staff on the field.

imago1011941227h

Despite Laporte's best efforts to continue and run off the blow to his knee, he was forced into being replaced on the hour mark and was replaced by Nathan Ake - who himself is known to be carrying a problem in his ankle.

imago1011937175h (1)

As for Fernandinho, the veteran captain - while filling in within an unnatural central defensive role - appeared to sustain a hamstring problem in the second-half, also putting his availability for the weekend's game against West Ham into doubt.

Speaking on the duo's situations after the game, Pep Guardiola told press, "Some muscular problems for Fernandinho and it will be difficult for Sunday."

The Manchester City manager continued, "Aymeric (Laporte) had a tough knock on his knee and we have just four days so we will see how they recover for Sunday."

Should the pair be ruled out, Pep Guardiola is likely to be forced into starting Nathan Ake - despite his ankle problem - alongside Rodrigo in the centre of Manchester City's defensive line against the Hammers.

imago1011937169h
