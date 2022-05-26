Manchester City's Erling Haaland Completes First Club Duties Before Jetting Off Once Again

Erling Haaland has jetted off once again this week, after completing his various media duties with his new club, ahead of his official arrival at Manchester City on July 1st.

The 21 year-old completed his first tour of the Manchester City training ground facilities, as well as an in-house club interview and various photoshoots in the 2022/2023 kit range - in editions that are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

But Haaland has wasted no time in getting straight into some much-needed holiday time, after a long and hard season with Borussia Dortmund prior to negotiations being concluded over a summer transfer to Manchester City.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto As per SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger, Erling Haaland has now travelled from Manchester down to Marbella in southern Spain - a destination known to be extremely popular among various a-list celebrities including the Norwegian striker. IMAGO / RHR-Foto Haaland took a brief moment to pose for a photo alongside Patrick Berger, donning the home shirt of Brazilian giants Flamengo while under the glorious Spanish sunshine. IMAGO / Sven Simon

The former Red Bull Salzburg man is expected to link-up with Pep Guardiola and his new Manchester City teammates in time for the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are currently scheduled to face off against Mexican giants Club America, as well as one opponent Erling Haaland will be very familiar with from his time at Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich.

Officially, Erling Haaland will join Manchester City from July 1st - as per an official club statement - however, the release of media content with the Norwegian international may come in the weeks prior, although that is unconfirmed.

Haaland is expected to be joined be the exciting Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez, who has impressed many with his performances for River Plate, and will be granted an opportunity to shine in front of Pep Guardiola during pre-season.

