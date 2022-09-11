Skip to main content

Manchester City's Erling Haaland 'No' to Manchester United Fan

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was spotted by Manchester United Daniel Fitton and asked him to move to Old Trafford next season

It's not often you'd be able to find a Premier League player just strolling down the street with no one around him but that's what Manchester United fan Daniel Fitton found whilst in the car with his friends. 

In a post shared on TikTok, it shows Erling Haaland casually walking down the street when Fitton put the question to him about moving to the red side of Manchester.

The Norwegian striker's answer was a quick and simple "No" followed up with "They love me here

Since posting this on his profile the video has had over 3 million views, 379 thousand likes and over five thousand comments with various sports networks asking to share it on their social media channels. 

One of Fittons friends can be heard in the background saying "How can he just walk down the street? Yeah, yeah I play for Man City" 

The comments have generated a discussion between the blue and red half of Manchester on who is better with many United fans pointing to the fact of the financial backing which has helped Pep Guardiola's side take over as the main team of the city. 

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland in Champions League Action for Manchester City

MJordan17 managed to get over 30 thousand likes for his comment "Casually walking down the street" which urclapped444 replied, "Want him to do cartwheels down the street?" 

That also attracted attention with 89 people joining in on this conversation, most replying "Yes please" or "Of course" at the thought of the 22-year-old striker doing cartwheels. 

