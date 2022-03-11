Skip to main content

Manchester City Midfielder Left Bitterly Disappointed by Lack of Game Time - Player is Not Complaining or Sulking

As part of a new report in the Athletic this week, Manchester City midfielder and club captain Fernandinho is said to be 'bitterly disappointed' by his lack of gametime under Pep Guardiola.

With Spanish international defensive midfielder Rodri fully coming into his own in for Manchester City this season, veteran club captain Fernandinho has been resigned to his role as the elder statesman.

Starting just six games for Manchester City so far this season, a recent report had also suggested that the Brazilian privately believes he is still ‘capable’ of starting games on a regular basis, despite now being 37 years-old.

While the seasoned veteran may well sign a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing campaign, it has been revealed that there are some aspects to life at Manchester City that the club legend isn’t quite satisfied with.

imago1010474223h

As per a report by Sam Lee of the Athletic, Fernandinho holds the opinion that the prospect of joining Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff next season is an opportunity that could wait for a 'little longer’ before he explores that side of the game.

imago1008908686h

In addition, the Athletic writes that while Fernandinho certainly takes pride in his captaincy role at the club, the Brazilian also has a desire to continue playing for a few more years.

imago1009785504h

However, the report states that a source close to the player has revealed that Fernandinho is still ‘bitterly disappointed’ when he does not get the chance to play, as he feels he still has a lot left in the tank.

It has been reiterated that a lack of playing time has not resulted in the Manchester City skipper ‘complaining’ or ‘sulking’. However, he does privately lament the fact that his illustrious career spanning two decades looks like it is coming to an end.

With a recent report also claiming that Manchester City players feel Fernandinho has been unfairly treated via his restricted back-up role this season, this is testament to just how valued his presence is on the pitch, despite closing in on 40 years-old.

