Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan Reveals ‘I Was Lucky To Have Fernandinho’

Manchester City's new captain Ilkay Gundogan revealed how he had advice and guidance from former captain and teammate Fernandinho

The German international was chosen by his Manchester City colleagues to succeed Fernandinho as club captain earlier this season following the Brazilian’s departure in the summer.

The 31-year-old has been at the Etihad Stadium for six years after making his £21 million move from Borussia Dortmund becoming Pep Guardiola's first signing at the club.

Ilkay Gundogan has discussed how he had contacted his predecessor to get ahead of the game with some tips ahead of taking up the role.

“I was lucky to have Fernandinho and even this season I contacted him and asked for advice on a few things,” Gundogan explains in the Borussia Dortmund press conference.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan during a press conference at the City Football Academy IMAGO / PA Images

“So, he helped me out already, even though he isn't here.

“Personally, I don't try to change too many things. I try to lead by example.

“I may not be the loudest in the dressing room, but I try to lead by my actions.

“We have a lot of characters - some loud, some quiet - everyone is different. So, there is natural process through the season.”

With some many players moving on and coming through the door for the Cityzen's, Gundogan has said it was more a case of evolution than revolution.

“The atmosphere is quite similar to be honest,” Gundogan added.

“We lost good players and really good guys who were important for the positivity and atmosphere in the dressing room.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez IMAGO / News Images

“But with others coming in and others stepping up, they contribute to the atmosphere.

“That is something every team in the world has to deal with. My personal role may change a little bit, but it is more about what is going on around us like organisation.”

