Man City's International Break: Which Players Have Travelled, When Are They Playing - All The Details

After picking up two wins from a possible three, Manchester City's stars jet off for the first international break of the season.

It feels like yesterday that Manchester City kicked off their season against Tottenham Hotspur, but the players are already back with their countries ahead of some World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

The Premier League have already confirmed that, due to issues with travel restrictions in place in the UK, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson will not travel to join up with Brazil - along with other top-flight stars who represent red-list countries.

With a risk of 10 days quarantine upon return to the UK, Manchester City along with several other clubs have decided to block a call-up.

Here's everyone who is involved in this international break...

England

Players: John Stones, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling

The European Championship finalists look to dust themselves down with three World Cup qualifiers in the coming days. The Three Lions face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in Group I this month - a group they currently sit top of.

Jack Grealish will make his first appearance for England as a Manchester City player. John Stones has yet to make an appearance for the Blues so far this season, but he's an integral partner to Manchester United's Harry Maguire at international level.

Kyle Walker was taken off at half-time at the weekend against Arsenal, but looks fit enough to participate in these fixtures - and last but not least, Raheem Sterling looks to continue his thrilling England goalscoring form.

September 2nd, Hungary @ 19:45pm

September 5th, Andorra @ 17:00pm

September 8th, Poland @ 19:45pm

Spain

Players: Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo and Ferran Torres

Recently switching nationalities, Aymeric Laporte has become an ever-present at the heart of Spain's defence, alongside the likes of Barcelona's Eric Garcia and Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Facing Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo in World Cup qualifiers, Ferran Torres will fancy his chances to bag a few goals, as he also looks to take on the leading striker role back at Manchester City across the season.

Not forgetting Rodrigo, who scored a goal himself at the weekend in a crushing 5-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

September 2nd, Sweden @ 19:45pm

September 5th, Georgia @ 19:45pm

September 8th, Kosovo @ 19:45pm

Portugal

Players: Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese national team face Azerbaijan and the Republic of Ireland in the next two weeks, as they look to continue their domination of Group A. But sandwiched inbetween is a friendly fixture with Qatar.

Joao Cancelo was unfortunate to miss out on the European Championships after catching COVID-19. Otherwise, the full-back would've been a regular alongside Ruben Dias in the backline.

Bernardo Silva's tireless quality translates for country as well as club.

September 1st, Republic of Ireland @ 19:45pm

September 4th, Qatar @ 18:00pm

September 7th, Azerbaijan @ 17:00pm

Germany

Players: Ilkay Gundogan

Rumours earlier in the summer seemed to suggest the midfielder considered international retirement, but new Germany boss Hansi Flick has managed to convince Ilkay Gundogan to continue for a little while longer.

You'd assume by that, Gundogan will be central to Germany's World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland this month.

September 2nd, Liechtenstein @ 19:45pm

September 5th, Armenia @ 19:45pm

September 8th, Iceland @ 19:45pm

USA

Players: Zack Steffen

Manchester City's number two is firmly the US national teams number one.

Zack Steffen has made the trip across the pond to face El Salvador, Canada and Honduras in World Cup qualifiers.

September 3rd, El Salvador @ 01:00am

September 6 Canada @ 03:05am

September 9 Honduras @ 03:05am

Algeria

Players: Riyad Mahrez

Only two games for our Algerian superstar this international break, but they are two important World Cup qualifiers against Djibouti and Burkina Faso.

September 2nd, Djibouti @ 20:00pm

September 7th, Burkina Faso @ 20:00pm

Ukraine

Players: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Central to everything his country achieves, Oleksandr Zinchenko has always been one to defy the odds.

He'll want to do that again and help his country qualify for the 2022 World Cup, starting against Kazakhstan, Czech Republic and France this month.

September 1st, Kazakhstan @ 15:00pm

September 4th, France @ 19:45pm

September 8th, Czech Republic @ 19:45pm

Netherlands

Players: Nathan Aké

Finally, Nathan Aké joins the Netherlands squad to face Norway, Montenegro and Turkey.

The centre-back will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing European Championships campaign, where they were knocked out in the Round of 16 stage.

September 1st, Norway @ 20:45pm

September 4th, Montenegro @ 20:45pm

September 7th, Turkey @ 20:45pm

