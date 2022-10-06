Manchester City’s Jack Grealish Hails Erling Haaland ‘Unbelievable’

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been on the end of lots of compliments, and Jack Grealish is the latest to add to that list after their UEFA Champions League victory against FC Copenhagen.

Another brace from Erling Haaland has got Jack Grealish talking about how the striker constantly surprises everyone with his form and admits he's never witnessed anything like it.

The Norweigan striker opened the scoring after seven minutes, with his second coming after 32 minutes, adding to his tally for the season that is now 19 goals in all competitions.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and an own goal by Davit Khocholava ensured City's 100% winning record in Group G continued at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish won the Champions League sponsor, Playstation, player of the match after tormenting the Copenhagen defence and was heavily involved in the build-up to most of the goals, but that didn't stop him from praising the form of Haaland.

"Do you know what, it's unbelievable, honestly," he said. "I've never experienced anything like it in my life. I was just laughing, like how?!

"He's always there. It's a pleasure to play with him. Their goalkeeper said to me after one of his goals, he's not human! I was like, I know.

"He's so humble, he's great around the place, that's God's honest truth. Hopefully, he can carry this on and fire us to glory."

The statistics don't lie; with the England International having 92 touches, Grealish was at the heart of everything good about the team's performance, which would have pleased Pep Guardiola after his public criticism from pundits previously.

"Yeah, I loved it. Obviously, playing in the Champions League at Etihad is a great feeling, Three wins out of three in the group and at the top, it was a great night!

"I'm loving it at the moment. My last three or four games, I feel back to myself. I'm playing with freedom and confidence.

"Hopefully, I could have got on the scoresheet, and I was desperate, especially in the second half, but it's all about enjoying it and winning, and that's what I'm doing at the moment.

"It's just when the luck is not with you. I'm going through one of them patches where nothing is falling for me. I've played a lot recently, so I'm thankful to the manager.

"I'm playing with a smile on my face and really settling in here now."

