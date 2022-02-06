Manchester City's Jack Grealish Leaves Fan in Tears in Wholesome Moment Caught on Video at the Etihad Stadium

Jack Grealish left one fan in tears, in a wholesome moment captured prior to Manchester City's FA Cup fourth round tie against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The 26 year-old forward arrived at the Etihad Stadium with the rest of his Manchester City teammates, as Pep Guardiola's side looked to reach the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup once again.

While the football on show from the Premier League champions was something special - cruising to a 4-1 victory over the Championship high-flyers, one moment off the pitch has touched the hearts of many after the game.

In a new video emerging on social media on Sunday, Jack Grealish took time out ahead of the pre-match preparations on Saturday afternoon, as he met one fan upon his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish caught the sign of Abbie Pinder as he made his way into the stadium, and altered his usual route into the ground by taking a moment to sign a shirt for the fan, before greeting her personally with a hug.

Jack Grealish also appears to have gifted Abbie Pinder a Manchester City away shirt too, on which he wrote the message, "To Abbie, lovely to meet you today beautiful girl. Lots of love, Jack."

Grealish was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in Manchester City's rout of Fulham this weekend, but will certainly have his eyes set on the goals as he and his teammates embark on a busy schedule in the coming weeks.

City have a number of vital Premier League matches to prepare for as they seek a fourth top-flight title in five years, as well as the Champions league last-16, and an FA Cup fifth round tie with Peterborough United.

