Manchester City's January Transfer Window: Complete List of Arrivals and Departures

A concise list of all the ins and outs at Manchester City during the 2022 January transfer window.

After seeing Ferran Torres get his desired move to Barcelona, City completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the transfer window, with the 22-year-old expected to head to Manchester in the summer.

James McAtee will also be spending the remainder of the campaign at the Etihad Stadium, despite attracting interest from a series of European clubs over a loan move, with encouraging signs over a long-term contract renewal for the City academy graduate.

While Manchester City did not sign a striker to boost their attacking ranks following Torres' departure, they did sanction a cluster of loan deals for fringe players until the end of the ongoing campaign.

Here is a comprehensive overview of what has happened both in and out of Manchester City during January:

INCOMINGS

Julian Alvarez - £14 million plus add-ons from River Plate

OUTGOINGS

Ferran Torres - £46.7 million to FC Barcelona

Matt Smith - Permanent Move to MK Dons

Luka Ilic - Permanent Move to ESTAC Troyes

Luke Bolton - Permanent Move to Salford City

Patrick Roberts - Permanent Move to Sunderland

Samson Robinson - Permanent Move to Port Vale

Camron Gbadebo - Permanent Move to Colchester United

Oscar Tarensi - Six-Month Loan to Girona B

Tommy Doyle - Six-Month Loan to Cardiff City

Finley Burns - Six-Month Loan to Swansea City



Zalán Vancsa - Six-Month Loan to MTK Budapest

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Six-Month Loan to Stoke City

James Trafford - Six-Month Loan to Bolton Wanderers

