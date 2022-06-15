Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City's John Stones sent off in England's Hungary Humiliation

England's underwhelming UEFA Nations League campaign continued as the Three Lions were defeated 4-0 by Hungary at the Molineux Stadium last night.

England went 1-0 down after just 16 minutes when Freiburg winger Roland Sallai's volleyed effort beat Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale at his near post. It took until the 70th Minute for Sallai to double his tally and really slimming England's chances of getting anything out the game. 

Raz x Stones

The misery would then double for England as the game reached the final 10 minutes. Substitute Zsolt Nagy rifled a loose ball from the edge of the area for a third, almost taking the net off in the process. The embarrassment continued as Hungary added a fourth with Daniel Gazdag 89th minute chipped finish.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City's John Stones had a particularly tough evening, being the recipient of controversial red card for a supposed elbow on goalscorer Gazdag, which resulted in his second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Despite this, John Stones performance was not one to remember, with Sky Sports rating him a 3/10 for last nights performance. Nick Wright of Sky Sports summarised his game with " A nightmare. His red card was harsh in the extreme but his performance until then had been woeful.

Beaten in the air by Adam Lang for the opening goal and lost Loic Nego in the build-up to Hungary's third. Lacked the authority and leadership England needed from him."

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker also featured for England yesterday.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Jess Park
News

Jess Park Signs New Contract With Manchester City Women

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
David Raum being challenged by John Stones
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Line up Move for Hoffenheim Defender David Raum

By Matt Skinner13 hours ago
Jesus goal vs Watford 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Remain 'In The Lead' for Gabriel Jesus Despite Juventus Interest

By Joseph Murray14 hours ago
Ko Itakura FC Schalke 04 with the Championship Cup
Transfer Rumours

Report: Borussia Monchengladbach Lead Race to Sign Manchester City Centre-Back Ko Itakura

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Scott Carson
News

Scott Carson Signs New One Year Deal To Extend His Stay

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Where To Watch Poland v Belgium; Kevin De Bruyne Likely To Feature

By Jake Mahon19 hours ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Report: City Football Group Set To Purchase Another Side

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Handed Setback In Pursuit Of Barcelona Youngster Gavi

By Jake Mahon21 hours ago