Manchester City's John Stones sent off in England's Hungary Humiliation

England's underwhelming UEFA Nations League campaign continued as the Three Lions were defeated 4-0 by Hungary at the Molineux Stadium last night.

England went 1-0 down after just 16 minutes when Freiburg winger Roland Sallai's volleyed effort beat Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale at his near post. It took until the 70th Minute for Sallai to double his tally and really slimming England's chances of getting anything out the game.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

The misery would then double for England as the game reached the final 10 minutes. Substitute Zsolt Nagy rifled a loose ball from the edge of the area for a third, almost taking the net off in the process. The embarrassment continued as Hungary added a fourth with Daniel Gazdag 89th minute chipped finish.

Manchester City's John Stones had a particularly tough evening, being the recipient of controversial red card for a supposed elbow on goalscorer Gazdag, which resulted in his second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Despite this, John Stones performance was not one to remember, with Sky Sports rating him a 3/10 for last nights performance. Nick Wright of Sky Sports summarised his game with " A nightmare. His red card was harsh in the extreme but his performance until then had been woeful.

Beaten in the air by Adam Lang for the opening goal and lost Loic Nego in the build-up to Hungary's third. Lacked the authority and leadership England needed from him."

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker also featured for England yesterday.

