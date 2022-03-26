Skip to main content

Manchester City's John Stones Sustains Injury During England Warm-Up Prior to Switzerland Friendly

John Stones has been replaced in the England starting XI to face Switzerland in an international friendly on Saturday afternoon, after sustaining an injury problem prior to the game.

The Manchester City centre-back had been set to start as part of England's defensive three, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady and Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi against Switzerland at the weekend.

The clash against the Swiss squad presented John Stones with his first taste of international action of the calendar year, in a 12 month-period where England look to put together their best preparations head of the Qatar World Cup in the winter.

imago1010471213h (2)

Ahead of a crunch run of fixtures in April, Pep Guardiola will have been hoping that his international contingent will come out of their respective duties for their countries without injury.

imago1007947365h

However, John Stones is understood to have sustained a problem during the warm-up ahead of England against Switzerland at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, subsequently being replaced by Arsenal's Ben White in the starting line-up.

Stones vs Everton Away

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to provide an update on the fitness of John Stones after the match in the capital on Saturday afternoon, with the severity of the problem currently unknown at the time of the problem first being reported.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for the best possible outcome, with first-choice central defender Ruben Dias already ruled out through a long-term muscular injury, leaving the Portugal international as a doubt for the crunch Premier League tie with Liverpool in early April.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A serious problem to John Stones would leave Manchester City with just Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte as their only two fit central defenders for an April fixture list that includes outings in three different competitions and four clashes against just Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.

Manchester City will return to Premier League action next Saturday, when they travel north to face Burnley at Turf Moor, with just one point separating themselves and second-placed Liverpool in an intense top-flight title race.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1008679918h
News

Leaked: First Photos of Manchester City's '93:20 Anniversary Kit' Ahead of 2022/2023 Release Date

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Growing 'Restless' With Wait for Real Madrid Move Following HUGE Manchester City Offer

By markgough963 hours ago
Mahrez x Rodri x JG vs United Away
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Eyeing Manchester City Talisman As Potential Ousmane Dembele Successor Following Initial Contact With Forward

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Forward Being Monitored By Juventus Ahead of Julian Alvarez Arrival and Potential Erling Haaland Signing

By Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
imago1010205083h
News

Manchester City and Liverpool Fans to Receive 100 Return Bus Services from the FA for Cup Semi-Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1010513464h
News

Ajax Defender Reveals Preference to Man City Transfer Over Barcelona Due to 'Less Than Good Period' for La Liga Side

By Edward Burnett7 hours ago
imago1002836681h
News

Sergio Aguero Addresses Questions on Manchester City's 'Dip in Form'

By Srinivas SadhanandMar 25, 2022
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Rejects €600K-Per-Week Manchester City Offer Amid Real Madrid and Barcelona Interest

By Vayam LahotiMar 25, 2022