Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne Crowned PFA Player of the Year

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne has been named as the PFA Player of the Year, completing a trio of major individual accolades for the Belgian midfielder.

The 29 year-old has had a major effect on not only the Manchester City midfield line, but also the teammates around him, and has been instrumental in the silverware success seen across the campaign.

De Bruyne's PFA Player of the Year success is the second time he has won the award in successive seasons, and further outlines his importance to the Manchester City squad and the way they work as a unit.

After De Bruyne was named the 2021 PFA Players' Player of the Year, it also marks the first time in the award's history that Manchester City have been the back-to-back recipients of one of football's most high profile individual awards.

Kevin de Bruyne was the recipient of the 2019/2020 PFA Players' Player of the Year award, after the Belgian star had an incredible individual campaign in the Premier League alone whereby he matched Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists in a single season.

Kevin de Bruyne's instant reaction to winning it for the second consecutive season was one of joy, as he explained to ManCity.com:

"It’s crazy! You talk about two legends in the game – one of the best strikers ever [Henry] and one of the top two players in the world [Ronaldo], so to do the same thing as them is crazy."

“I really enjoy playing in this team. I signed a new contract knowing the playing style. I am really happy here. We compete for every trophy and that suits my competitive nature. The team has been unbelievable and push me to my best level every day.”

De Bruyne told ManCity.com of his role as a leader within Manchester City's squad this season, explaining:

"I had to fulfil a job that the coach wanted me to do (this season) and the fact the players chose me for this award means I’ve done really well. Off the pitch, (my responsibilities) change every year, I’m becoming more a leader on and off the pitch."

"I try to help (Fernandinho) as his wingman to get everything in order. I’m learning a lot about myself and about the way the team is run. It can only help me for the future.”

