Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Takes Step Closer to Become Football Manager Following Completion of UEFA A Coaching License

Kevin De Bruyne has taken a step closer to a pathway into football management in the future, having been handed his UEFA A License alongside several of his Belgian teammates this week.

Back in April, Jack Gaughan of the Mail had reported that Kevin De Bruyne was undergoing his UEFA A and B licenses in tandem with several international colleagues to achieve his dream of becoming a manager, after his illustrious playing career ends.

It was also revealed that the midfield maestro was already getting a taste of coaching, preparing training sessions for the Manchester City academy across various age groups during the 2021/22 season.

The 30-year old also went on to tell Belgian newspaper HLN about the challenges that come with readying such sessions, saying, “It’s crazy. It sometimes takes hours to prepare one training session.”

As Kevin De Bruyne gradually learns the ropes of the coaching world, a major revelation has emerged about the 2021/22 Premier League Player of the Year taking a massive leap in his steps to become a manager one day.

IMAGO / Belga As per Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Kevin De Bruyne has been granted his UEFA A coaching license, alongside fellow national teammates including Youri Tielemans, Dries Mertens, Jan Vertonghen, Leandro Trossard, and Axel Witsel. IMAGO / Belga Studying for his coaching badges as far back as in late 2019, the Manchester City midfielder has worked alongside the Belgian Federation for three years to finally accomplish a milestone that leaves him only with the completion of the UEFA Pro License before he is eligible to become a professional manager. IMAGO / Belga

While Kevin De Bruyne initially did not have an eye on becoming a manager, the enigmatic midfielder revealed in 2021 that after working alongside one of the game’s greatest tacticians in Pep Guardiola, he was also inspired to take up coaching in order to pass on all his manager’s teachings for the betterment of Belgian football.

After Vincent Kompany’s largely successful spell as RSC Anderlecht boss, Kevin De Bruyne could also join his fellow countryman as one of the most exciting managerial prospects to emerge from Manchester City in the near future.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube