Manchester City's Kyle Walker Targeting Major Fitness Boost to Pep Guardiola's Squad THIS SEASON

Manchester City and England full-back, Kyle Walker has revealed in a recent interview that he may still play again this season, despite Pep Guardiola recently claiming that his campaign was over due to injury.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed another stellar season at the Etihad Stadium, winning fans over with his remarkable recovery pace and defensive instincts.

Even the sight of him limping off injured against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second-leg was enough to terrify the blue half of Manchester.

Carlo Ancelotti's side - who ultimately won the tie 6-5 on aggregate - didn't score any of their goals while Kyle Walker was on the pitch. He was initially injured against another Madrid side, when Manchester City faced Atletico in the quarter-final stage, and had been fighting for fitness ever since.

Recently, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola went as far as to say that all of Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Ruben Dias would be unable to play again this season due to their respective injuries - plunging his defence into a crisis that has threatened to sabotage their title charge.

IMAGO / PA Images But Kyle Walker has taken a different view to his Manchester City manager, when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live this week, going as far as to say that he may take to the pitch again this season. "(The ankle is) alright, it's alright," he told the radio station, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "I wouldn't say it's perfect, obviously it's had two very bad injuries in two games, but I'm hoping." Walker continued, "I've still got hope until the end of the season, until that whistle goes in 90 minutes at the Etihad against Aston Villa, that's when I'll say my season is over and have a little bit of a rest." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Of course, Kyle Walker has more than just Manchester City matches to get fit for in the coming days and weeks.

England have four UEFA Nations League matches in the first half of June, with the Three Lions facing Hungary on two occasions, Germany, and Italy as they kick off their bid to reach the finals next summer.

Kyle Walker touched on the subject, as he went on to state, "But I've still got hope for tomorrow, I've still got hope for next week, as I say, until the season's done, I'll not be done."

Walker is one of the few players of the Pep Guardiola era to make over 200 appearances for Manchester City, scoring six times for the club so far.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra