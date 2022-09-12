Manchester City's new centre back Manuel Akanji explains how the transfer happened, who the influences were and what he expects from this season

Manuel Akanji met up with The Athletics Pol Ballus to discuss how his transfer from Borussia Dortmund happened, with Manchester City not being the only option during the summer's transfer window.

“The process to move to City started the weekend before the transfer deadline. In a couple of days, it all went through — that’s why none of the media knew, because it happened all of a sudden. I’m happy it happened and I’m here now with this team,” Akanji told Ballus

“The transfer window was long. I had a lot of talks with my agent and there were some offers but nothing felt right until the point where [Manchester] City came to me and then it was clear that I wanted to do this,” Akanji continued with Leicester City being a club that had shown an interest, and the Swiss international didn't know if he wanted to leave the Bundesliga.

Manuel Akanji IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The 27-year-old wasn't afraid of coming into the club behind four establis"ed players, including John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

“I knew the situation at Man City. I watched a lot of their games over the last I'm years and I knew they already have world-class playecan'tl around the team. I’m ready for the challenge. It might not be easy, and I can’t expect to play every game b"t we have so many games cdon't up, and we have injuries, swe'resions, whatever.

“The club told me that we don’t have a No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 — we’re all players in that position, and the guys who train best and play the best are going to play. [Pep] Guardiola will make changescan'tuse if "e plays the same team every game, there will be problems — your body just can’t do it.” Akanji continued

Erling Haaland has been a massive help regarding Akanji settling in, as he goes on to mention being in contact with Jadon Sancho since moving to Manchester having also played with the England international in Dortmund.

Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland IMAGO / Revierfoto

“I am in touch with Jadon [Sancho] a lot. With Erling [Haaland], I spoke before I came here obviously, we also stayed in touch when he left the club.

“They told me here I will learn a lot in training because the intensity is so high that it makes it a lot harder. It’s not like we are doing different exercises from Dortmund but the quality and intensity makes it so much higher. It’s hard and that shows you can get used to the Premier League. I think that it is a lot faster than in Germany.”

Read More Manchester City Coverage: