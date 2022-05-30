Manchester City Star Drops Major Exit Hint After Liking Instagram Post Speculating Premier League Transfer

In light of recent transfer speculation linking Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko with an exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer, the player may have perhaps offered a major hint himself through recent Instagram activity.

In recent days, Manchester City have seen two of their players tied with transfer speculation to Premier League rivals Arsenal, with both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko rumoured to be on the recruitment shortlist at the Emirates Stadium.

While there has been nothing in the way of official or formal bids made to Manchester City for either of the aforementioned players, fresh activity from the latter has perhaps offered a significant hint as to where his future could lie.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's recent Instagram activity has been highlighted on social media on Monday, after the Manchester City defender 'liked' a post aggregating information linking the player with an exit from the club - but not to Arsenal.

In a post by EvertonHub, information from The Athletic was relayed, linking Oleksandr Zinchenko to the likes of Everton and Newcastle United, with the Manchester City defender's name claimed to have been 'touted' around clubs such as the aforementioned pair. Among those to have liked the post was Oleksandr Zinchenko himself, who may seek an exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer, should he wish to secure a move that would garner him increased game time.

Manchester City are understood to be open to the idea of recruiting a new full-back this summer, but it is currently unknown as to whether they would prioritise a player on the right or the left of the defensive line.

Brighton's Marc Cucurella is one name that has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, with the south coast side understood to be seeking a fee in excess of £35 million in order to sanction any deal in the coming months.

The player recently claimed that it would be difficult to turn down a move, should interest arrive from a team playing at the very top of European football, and Manchester City would certainly tick that box, should Etihad officials turn their interest into a formal offer with the summer transfer window looming.

