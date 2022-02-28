Skip to main content

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Releases Damning Statement on Russia Following Invasion of Ukraine

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken to social media to made a series of demands regarding the boycott of Russia from international sport by the rest of the world amid their invasion of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been very vocal in his stance against Russia and Vladmir Putin since their attack of Ukraine, which has since been condemned by the United States, United Kingdom amongst several other countries as intolerable.

The Premier League saw clubs across the division send strong messages of support to Ukraine in the latest round of fixtures at the weekend, including Everton and Manchester City fans at Goodison Park on Saturday, where Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko shared an emotional hug ahead of kick-off.

UEFA suspended all Russian clubs and national teams from FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice on Monday, as a statement from European football's governing body read: "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. 

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko at Goodison Park on Saturday

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko

"Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

Zinchenko, who has been calling for support for Ukraine on social media since the beginning of events in Ukraine, took to Instagram on Thursday with a strong stance on the involvement of Russia in any way, shape or form in international sport.

A post released by the Manchester City defender read as follows: 

"We demand from the international sports society: 

1. Exclude Russia from all sports international governing bodies

2. Ban any Russian athletes from participating in any international competitions.

3. Stop the sale of rights to broadcasts of international sporting competitions to Russian media.

4. Prohibit Russian companies from being sponsors of international competitions and clubs.

5. Support Ukraine with information! Join to sharing true information about actions of the aggressor countries!"

Ruben Dias and Pep Guardiola with Oleksandr Zinchenko after Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City manager confirmed in his press conference on Monday that Oleksandr Zinchenko will feature for the Premier League leaders in their FA Cup tie against Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

