Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Wishes "Painful Suffering Death" on Vladimir Putin in Deleted Instagram Post

Oleksandr Zinchenko has sent a strong message on his Instagram story on Thursday morning, labelling Russian president Vladimir Putin as a "creature" amidst the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

With conflict in Ukraine and ongoing aggression from Russia being the most relevant topic of discussion globally, Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has had his say on the ongoing situation.

As per a screenshot provided by Zorya Londonsk, the Ukrainian international posted a story on Instagram, with a message accompanying a picture of Russian president Vladimir Putin that read, “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

While the story has since been deleted, the player has since confirmed that it was removed by the social media platform on their own accord and not by him.

The 25-year old also went on to share a post on his Instagram story by Ukraine-based social media outlet Tribuna_ua with the caption, “If you are Russian and do not speak up now, then you will be an enemy for us forever."

However, it can be confirmed that this post has not been deleted on the Manchester City defenders’ page.

This is not the first time when Oleksandr Zinchenko has broken his silence on the ongoing crisis, releasing a recent statement in support of his homeland in such trying times.

Earlier on his life, Oleksandr Zinchenko was forced to flee the country of his birth during the Donbas War waged by Russia in 2014, when the Premier League champion was a 17-year old at the time.

As one of Ukrainian sport’s biggest icons, Oleksandr Zinchenko is certainly not afraid to voice his strong opinions on the situation that his country currently find themselves in.

