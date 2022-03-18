Manchester City's Pathway to Paris Revealed as Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Complete

Manchester City's pathway to a possible second UEFA Champions League final has been revealed, with the Blues set to face either Chelsea or Real Madrid at the semi-final stage, if they can successfully overcome Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City wrapped up a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting CP last week, after a stunning win by the same scoreline in the Portuguese capital back in February, and a 0-0 draw in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in March.

The victory over the Portuguese Champions secured Manchester City's place in the last-eight of the elite European competition for a fifth successive season - with the Blues beating Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals en route to a maiden Champions League final last season.

The Stade de France in Paris will play host to the final in May, after UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of the showpiece event in light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday morning, UEFA completed the draws for both the quarter-final and semi-final stages of this season's competition, revealing Manchester City's full pathway to Paris - the new host of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's side will have to overcome Atletico Madrid, and then either Chelsea or Real Madrid if they are reach the Champions League final again this season - one of three trophies the Blues could win before the end of the campaign.

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final first-leg on either Tuesday 5th or Wednesday 6th April at the Etihad Stadium, before the return leg a week later on Tuesday 12th or Wednesday 13th April at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Should the Blues beat Atletico, then they will play Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Semi-final first-legs are set to be played on either Tuesday 26th or Wednesday 27th April, and the second-legs on either Tuesday 3rd or Wednesday 4th May.

If the Blues were to win both their quarter-final and semi-final matches, then they would travel to the French capital for the final, which will be played on Saturday 28th May.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Draw:

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool vs Villarreal or Bayern Munich

