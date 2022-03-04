Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Identifies His Best Characteristic as a Football Manager

Pep Guardiola provided an interesting response when questioned about what is his best characteristic as a manager, speaking during a new feature with Sky Sports this week.

Ever since his appointment as Barcelona manager in 2008, there is a strong case to suggest that Pep Guardiola has arguably been the best manager in the world for over a decade.

From his enviable trophy haul across Spain, Germany and England, to his signature brand of football that is universally classed as the model approach, a host of factors have led to the Manchester City manager being hailed as the pinnacle by his peers.

This week, the tables were turned, as Pep Guardiola himself was quizzed about his best characteristic as a manager.

“I'm learning to be more patient. Before, I was too anxious, I was not a good manager. Now, I'm better, more patient”, he admitted in a new feature with Sky Sports this week.

The Catalan tactician gave a similar response before Manchester City’s latest 2-0 win against Peterborough, emphasising on how embracing a more compassionate approach has improved his man-management skills over time.

Ultimately, it’s safe to say that the 51-year old is being extremely humble in his assessment, as his trophy cabinet as well as his transformative impact on football for such a prolonged period of time are evidence of his era-defining influence.

A perfect example of Guardiola's false nine system has debunked the myth that any potential Premier League winner needs a striker on their books to lift the title - as his side are strong favourites to reign supreme domestically without the presence of a traditional frontman.

As Manchester City prepare to go toe-to-toe against Manchester United on Sunday, one thing that is assured is that the hosts have the best possible tactician to potentially mastermind an all-important victory once again.

