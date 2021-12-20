Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Man City Star Requests Covid-19 Booster Jab During Unscheduled Visit to Local Vaccination Centre

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly surprised staff at a local vaccination centre recently, by strolling in unscheduled and asking for his Covid-19 booster jab.
    Pep Guardiola has been extremely open in his opinion about how the Manchester City players must take every precautionary measures to stay safe from COVID-19.

    After his side’s 4-0 win against Newcastle, the Spanish boss also discussed why a certain section of the masses not taking the required safety measures could be a reason why the Omicron variant is causing havoc.

    As per a new report by the Mail, Pep Guardiola ‘amazed’ people at a local vaccination centre - situated right next to the Etihad Stadium - by entering the premises and requesting his Covid-19 booster jab.

    Further details state that the Catalan's visit was ‘unannounced’ and ‘unscheduled’, with staff at the centre being enthralled at the sight of Pep Guardiola and unsurprisingly, happy to help and oblige with his request.

    The tennis centre directly next to the Etihad Stadium had been operating as a COVID-19 vaccination hub for members of the public, and it has enabled Manchester City's manager to take the extra dose as the Omicron variant increases infections across the UK.

    This story is an excellent example of how to talk the talk, and then walk the walk from one of the game’s biggest names.

    While emphasising the need to adhere to vaccinations and stay safe in his press-conferences, Pep Guardiola’s humility has shone through as he walked into a public vaccination centre for his booster jab, much like any other local.

    Before Manchester City’s clash against Newcastle, Pep Guardiola had tested negative for COVID-19, after an initial inconclusive test led to the cancellation of his pre-match press conference.

