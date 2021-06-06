Manchester City's Phil Foden Crowned PFA Young Player of the Year

Manchester City's rising star forward Phil Foden has been crowned as the PFA Young Players' Player of the Year, following an outstanding individual campaign under Pep Guardiola.

The 21 year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough year for Manchester City, establishing himself as a crucial component within a squad that won their third Premier League title in the last four seasons.

While unstoppable in creating opportunities for himself and his teammates, the England international also developed his game in front of goal and excelled in a more advanced role on the pitch.

Foden was often played out wide on the left of a front three and kept the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres out of the wide positions for the bigger games of the campaign.

The Stockport-born teenager has now been recognised by his fellow professional as being the PFA Players' Player of the Year, beating the likes of Mason Greenwood and Bukayo Saka to the coveted prize.

Phil Foden has joined Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, and Peter Barnes as being Manchester City representatives to be crowned as winners of the prize and aligns himself with some of the greatest young players to have ever graced the English game.

Speaking on winning the award, Foden told ManCity.com:

"I’m really honoured. There’s been some great players in the past who have won it. I feel really lucky to win because there are some great young talents this season. I am feeling really happy - It’s a special moment."

“Obviously, it’s really nice to get praise, but you have to keep your feet on the ground and show with your performances on the pitch. This year I’ve tried to show that in every single game and try and give the best performance I can. It’s been a great season for me.”

The youngster continued:

"I was always just focused on the club and playing here. I trusted the manager and the things he was telling me and the advice to keep going and working hard and you’ll get your opportunities."

“I just knuckled down, trained properly every single day and it is starting to pay off now. It’s been so difficult [to break through], to play at this club with the players that we have, so many talents."

“I’ve had to keep working hard every day and believing in the process, working hard every single training session and hopefully I get the chance and then, when the chance has come, I’ve just tried to play well and I feel like I’ve taken my opportunity to play.”

