Manchester City's Phil Foden Wins PFA Young Player of the Year

After an impressive 2021/22 campaign, Manchester City player Phil Foden has won the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the year award for 2022. This years win means he has now won the award back-to-back, joining some elite company.

After an impressive breakout season won Foden the honour last season, it was a whole new ball game this time around. 'The Stockport Iniesta's' minutes had increased along with the amount of positions he was expected to play in.

Manchester City played the majority of the season without a recognized Centre Forward in the starting eleven, meaning Foden had to play down the middle as well as on the left flank for a portion of games.

Despite new types of challenges this past season, City's '47' continued to excel under Pep Guardiola. The Playmaker made 45 appearances this past campaign, scoring 14 times and providing 11 assists.

Foden beat some incredible young talent to this prize, including Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Jacob Ramsey and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Phil Foden has became Manchester City's biggest academy success story thus far. Living many fans dreams of going from Boyhood fan to playing for the team he loves week in week out. City are now reaping the rewards with Foden's incredible performances, of which have placed him in the top 10 most valuable players in world football.

Phil Foden joins Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli as the only male footballer to win the award back-to-back.

