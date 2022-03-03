Manchester City's Potential Pep Guardiola Replacement Taking English Lessons - Manchester United Heavily Linked

Ajax's Erik ten Hag is reportedly studying English, amid suggestions that Manchester City and Manchester United both see the coach as potential successors in their respective managerial positions.

Up until now, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has remained relatively tight-lipped about his future at the Etihad Stadium - maintaining the stance that his results must merit a contract extension above anything else.

However, with the Catalan boss’ current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, there have been murmurs around Manchester City assessing the options for a worthy successor for the legendary coach.

Coincidentally, an interesting development has emerged about one of the names tipped to step into Pep Guardiola’s shoes in two seasons’ time.

As per a new report by Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is taking English lessons in order to strengthen his grasp of the language, as he prepares for a Premier League move next summer.

IMAGO / Pro Shots Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag IMAGO / ANP Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag

It is claimed that Ajax are fully aware of the Dutchman’s desire to leave the club as soon as at the end of the ongoing season, which could leave him in good stead as several English clubs are expected to be circling around for his signature.

A recent report by the Mirror had claimed that Manchester City had ‘touted’ Erik ten Hag as an ideal replacement for Pep Guardiola, when the time comes for the Catalan manager to step aside from his role.

In addition, it was also revealed that the Dutch coach is represented by Amsterdam-based agency Sports Entertainment Group, much like Pere Guardiola - the brother and agent of Pep Guardiola.

With ten Hag previously learning the ropes under the Spanish manager as Bayern Munich’s reserve team boss, there certainly are a lot of similarities between the pair’s footballing philosophies.

If Pep Guardiola does decide to end his love affair with Manchester City in 2023, Erik ten Hag’s English lessons could further strengthen his CV as the man to lead one of the most well-run clubs in the world.

However, information from the aforementioned report in the Mail must be highlighted, as it is claimed that the Dutchman 'has his heart set' on a move to Manchester United at the end of the season - but he is 'committed to fluently learning English' in case any other jobs come up.

