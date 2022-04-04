Skip to main content

Manchester City's Potential Signing of Erling Haaland Could Impact Phil Foden's Contract Talks

Phil Foden agreed on an improved deal earlier in the season, but he may be in line to receive even more if Erling Haaland joins the club on bumper wages.

Phil Foden (21) signed his current contract back in December 2018, before he was even a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola's Premier League line-up. 

It was reported back in October that Foden and his representatives had negotiated a new deal with City, thought to include a weekly wage in the region of £150,000.

But that expected agreement still hasn't been officially announced, leaving fans waiting for news on the future of the Stockport-born forward. 

Now, the Daily Star feels that there could be another twist in the story if Norwegian striker Erling Haaland arrives in the summer, with Pep Guardiola's side currently overwhelming favourites to secure the coveted star. 

Haaland, who is only a matter of months younger than Foden, is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current season. 

The Daily Star's report indicates that the striker could be awarded half a million pounds a week if he joins City, which would make him the highest-paid player in the club by a comfortable margin.

And Foden's representatives are unlikely to accept such a disparity between the financial terms of a new signing and their client, especially as Foden has become a key player for City and won countless accolades since his last extension.

It's possible that the Haaland saga is linked to the unexpected delay in announcing Foden's new deal and, potentially, could force both parties to come back to the table and renegotiate terms closer to what the striker is expected to receive. 

The report also mentions that Foden's future is seen as a priority for the club, ahead of new deals for Riyad Mahrez and Rodri, both of whom City are keen to keep around. 

Of course, Haaland's arrival in Manchester is by no means confirmed yet. Real Madrid are still heavily linked with the forward, among other clubs, and his future is unlikely to be decided until the end of the season.

Foden himself will be focussing on helping his side win some major trophies this season, with a historic treble still available to Guardiola's side.

