Skip to main content

Manchester City's Summer Pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo Directly Linked to Raheem Sterling Exit, New Report Reveals

According to a new report from the Athletic on Friday, Manchester City only pursued a move for the now-former Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as a direct result of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling.

It was a dramatic summer transfer window for Manchester City in 2021. 

The Blues were linked to a variety of strikers heading towards the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, following news confirming that Sergio Agüero would depart the club at the end of that campaign. 

Top of Manchester City's shortlist was Tottenham's Harry Kane, however a summer-long bidding war - if you can call it that - ended with the England international remaining in London.

Yet, in the dying moments, the Etihad club were spectacularly linked with a move for the then-Juventus forward, and iconic Manchester United great, Cristiano Ronaldo. As we all know now, the 36-year-old ultimately made an emotional return to Old Trafford, with the Red Devil's swooping in on the eve of the transfer deadline to offer the Portugal international a mega-contract. 

While many believe that Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage 'took Manchester City for a ride' in order to manufacture a move back to Manchester United, the talk out of the Etihad club differs. 

Read More

According to a new report from The Athletic, City's doubts about a possible transfer for the Portuguese star in the summer were 'heightened', as they originally 'anticipated' that Raheem Sterling may leave the club for Barcelona, creating a space for Ronaldo. 

However, that space was not vacated, as the Englishman decided to remain at the Etihad Stadium. 

As per the report, Manchester City also did not have bidders 'at the appropriate level' in the summer for the likes of Riyad Mahrez or Bernardo Silva and, as such, Pep Guardiola doubted whether there was room at the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As time has passed since the saga, Pep Guardiola's side appears to have come out the situation better off, as the club sit top the Premier League table after 22 matches - and 21 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009280383h
News

Manchester City's Summer Pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo Directly Linked to Raheem Sterling Exit, New Report Reveals

50 seconds ago
imago1008252888h
Transfer Rumours

From England: Manchester City Interested in River Plate Forward Julian Alvarez

37 minutes ago
imago1006612569h
News

'Part of the Reason' Why Raheem Sterling Played in Manchester City's Champions League Final Defeat Against Chelsea Revealed in New Report

1 hour ago
imago1009151939h
News

Pep Guardiola Identifies Southampton Star as 'the Best in the World' in One Category Ahead of Manchester City Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008252600h
News

"The Agüero Regen!", "One of the Best Under the Radar Signings Ever" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Strong Transfer Links With 19-Goal Striker

1 hour ago
imago1008161115h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City's Plans for the Upcoming Winter Break

1 hour ago
Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City 'About to Close' Deal for River Plate Striker Julian Alvarez - Club's Stance on January Move Revealed

2 hours ago
imago1002918770h
News

Pep Guardiola Rules Out Two Players from Premier League Clash with Southampton - Nathan Ake Confirmed Fit to Return

2 hours ago