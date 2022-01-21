Manchester City's Summer Pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo Directly Linked to Raheem Sterling Exit, New Report Reveals

According to a new report from the Athletic on Friday, Manchester City only pursued a move for the now-former Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as a direct result of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling.

It was a dramatic summer transfer window for Manchester City in 2021.

The Blues were linked to a variety of strikers heading towards the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, following news confirming that Sergio Agüero would depart the club at the end of that campaign.

Top of Manchester City's shortlist was Tottenham's Harry Kane, however a summer-long bidding war - if you can call it that - ended with the England international remaining in London.

Yet, in the dying moments, the Etihad club were spectacularly linked with a move for the then-Juventus forward, and iconic Manchester United great, Cristiano Ronaldo. As we all know now, the 36-year-old ultimately made an emotional return to Old Trafford, with the Red Devil's swooping in on the eve of the transfer deadline to offer the Portugal international a mega-contract.

While many believe that Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage 'took Manchester City for a ride' in order to manufacture a move back to Manchester United, the talk out of the Etihad club differs.

According to a new report from The Athletic, City's doubts about a possible transfer for the Portuguese star in the summer were 'heightened', as they originally 'anticipated' that Raheem Sterling may leave the club for Barcelona, creating a space for Ronaldo.

However, that space was not vacated, as the Englishman decided to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

As per the report, Manchester City also did not have bidders 'at the appropriate level' in the summer for the likes of Riyad Mahrez or Bernardo Silva and, as such, Pep Guardiola doubted whether there was room at the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As time has passed since the saga, Pep Guardiola's side appears to have come out the situation better off, as the club sit top the Premier League table after 22 matches - and 21 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

