Manchester City's Travel and Training Plans Ahead of Liverpool FA Cup Semi-Final Revealed

It has been revealed that Manchester City will fly directly from Madrid to London ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool this weekend, training and conducting their pre-match media duties in the capital.

After battling their way to a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid to earn a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night, Manchester City have risen to the challenge of their daunting season-defining run-in so far.

With a 1-0 win against the Spanish outfit in the first-leg and a 2-2 draw against Liverpool to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola’s side are still in contention to win a historic treble at the end of the season.

However, their hopes are set to be put to the test in the last of their crunch ties against Jurgen Klopp’s men, in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

While some would assume that Manchester City would let themselves take a breather after digging deep to find their way past the La Liga champions, it has been revealed the Premier League champions are looking full steam ahead.

As per Sky Sports, Manchester City will now fly directly from Madrid to London on Thursday afternoon, and remain in the English capital ahead of their titanic clash against Liverpool on the weekend.

Further details state that the Premier League champions are set to train in South London on Friday, where Pep Guardiola is also planning to undertake his pre-match media duties.

The relentless nature of Manchester City’s schedule is part and parcel of being one of, if not the best team in the world, as they are fighting on three separate fronts this season.

In addition, there is pressure from several fans and pundits for this Manchester City side to go all the way in every competition, considering the incredible standards they have set over the years since the appointment of Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2016.

With Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne’s injury concerns being major blows for Manchester City ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, the challenges pile up in front of them during an unrelenting run of games.

