Manchester City's Women Super League Fixture Against Aston Villa Switched to Villa Park

Manchester City Women will be playing their first away game of the new Women's Super League at one of the most recognisable stadiums in the United Kingdom.

Aston Villa usually plays their games at the Bescott Stadium, home to Walsall Football Club but have moved the fixture to Villa Park.

This changes the original date with the game now scheduled for Sunday 17th September with a 12:30 (BST) kick-off.

The match was initially scheduled for 14:00 BST on Saturday 16 September.

The Cityzens kick off their Barclays Women's Super League campaign against Arsenal at the Academy Stadium on Sunday 11 September at 19:00 BST.

Gareth Taylor will be looking to use the success of the Lionesses European Cup victory with several squad members involved in the tournament and final.

Five City players featured in England's victory against Germany with Keira Walsh, Ellen White and Lauren Hemp all starting and match winner Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood coming on as substitutes.

The Manchester Derby has also been moved from the Academy stadium with the club looking to break yet another attendance record.

"The home fixture vs Manchester United will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 11 December (TBC), in a repeat of the record-breaking game in 2019 which saw over 31,000 supporters in attendance." the clubs official website said.

Ticket information was posted on ManCity.com due to the relocation of this fixture with the following statement

"Manchester City Women Season Ticket Members can choose where they want to sit in the Etihad Stadium at no additional cost. Simply add your chosen seat to the basket online.

"This will show at £0 (zero value). If you choose additional seats for friends and family, they will be added to your basket at standard prices."

